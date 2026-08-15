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VADUZ – Liechtenstein, the tiny principality between Switzerland and Austria, announced on Aug 15 that it has done away with male-heir priority to the throne, allowing firstborn women of the ruling house to now ascend.

The declaration was made on the national day of the small country, whose total area is roughly the same size as the cities of Brussels or Washington.

“The order of succession is being changed from male primogeniture to absolute primogeniture. This means that in future the first-born child, regardless of sex, will become heir to the throne and later princess or prince of Liechtenstein,” the House of Liechtenstein said in a statement.

The declaration gave women equal rights within the ruling family.

Liechtenstein is a constitutional monarchy. Prince Hans‑Adam II has been head of state since 1989, though his son Alois, hereditary prince and regent, has since 2004 carried out most of the official duties.

“With this change in the law, we want to ensure that both the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Princely House are led by the person who has been best prepared for this responsibility,” Alois said in the statement.

Alois and his wife, Sophie, hereditary princess, have four children of whom the eldest, Joseph Wenzel Maximilian Maria, was born in 1995.

Originally from Lower Austria, the princes of Liechtenstein purchased the County of Vaduz and the Lordship of Schellenberg in 1699 and 1712. In 1719, the two territories were united and elevated to the status of an Imperial Principality, according to the tourism office of the country, which is home to 40,000 inhabitants. AFP