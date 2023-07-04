Legal battle looms over plans to expand vehicle pollution tax in London

LONDON - A British court on Tuesday will consider contentious plans to extend a scheme obliging the most polluting vehicles to pay for using London’s roads, as opponents engage in protests – and even sabotage.

The High Court case comes fewer than two months before London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is set to take effect.

The scheme – first introduced in 2019 and separate from the city’s two-decades-old congestion charge – requires more polluting vehicles to pay a £12.50 ($21.40) toll on days they are driven within inner London.

Its extension to all of Greater London from Aug 29 has prompted a fierce backlash from many living in and around the newly encompassed areas, who face fines of up to £160 for each day they fail to pay.

“It ain’t right. They’re hitting working class people again,” Mr Chris Fordham, 62, told AFP as he pulled up at a supermarket just beyond south-east London in his non-compliant 2012 diesel van.

“I’m thinking about packing up work,” added the self-employed builder, who crosses into the capital almost daily, blaming the imminent new charge and other soaring costs.

Several outer London local authorities and neighbouring Surrey County Council are lodging a court challenge to the way Mr Khan decided on the expansion.

The Labour mayor, re-elected to a second term in 2021, ordered the move in November despite a public consultation suggesting most Londoners oppose it.

‘Harmful’

Mr Khan insists the bigger ULEZ will help improve the city’s “toxic air pollution”, which causes thousands of annual deaths and life-changing illnesses.

The 52-year-old mayor developed adult-onset asthma nine years ago and blames it on decades of breathing the capital’s poor air.

In a legal first in 2021, a coroner ruled that poor air quality from vehicle emissions made a “material contribution” to the death of a nine-year-old London girl who suffered a severe asthma attack.

London’s ULEZ mirrors similar low-emission zones to improve air quality in more than 200 cities in 10 countries across Europe.

Mr Khan’s office insists it has improved air quality by cutting harmful emissions.