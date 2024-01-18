'Leave our uteruses alone': Macron's demographic plan sparks outcry in France

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to revive France’s sluggish birth rate sparked an outcry on Jan 17, with feminists and left-wing politicians accusing him of seeking to control women’s bodies.

During a press-conference on Jan 16, Mr Macron said France needed to pursue what he called “demographic rearmament”.

The president pledged to offer a better parental leave and combat infertility – which he called “the taboo of the century”.

“Leave our uteruses alone,” Ms Anne-Cecile Mailfert, head of the Women’s Foundation, said on X, formerly Twitter.

The CIDFF, an association that helps women and families, expressed “deep concern.”

“The implementation of natalist policies, profoundly contrary to the autonomy of women, constitutes a worrying political and social regression,” the association said.

Left-wing politicians also slammed the proposals.

“Women’s bodies are not a weapon,” said Mr Alexis Corbiere, a lawmaker with the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party.

In her criticism of Mr Macron’s plan, Green party leader Marine Tondelier evoked Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale, which portrays a dystopian future in which women are enslaved by men.

The spokesman for the Socialist party in parliament, Mr Arthur Delaporte, denounced “natalist injunctions”.

By contrast, the far-right National Rally (RN) welcomed the pledge to boost birth rates, with spokesman Philippe Ballard calling for a “family ministry” in France.

In 2023, France registered 678,000 births, a drop of 6.6 per cent from the previous year. It was the lowest annual rate since World War II.

French lawmakers on Jan 17 took a first step towards anchoring access to abortion in the French constitution. The legislation would offer women a “guaranteed freedom” to end pregnancies – stopping short of a full right to abortion. AFP