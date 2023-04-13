Leaked US intel document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BELGRADE - Serbia has agreed to supply arms to Kyiv or has sent them already, according to a classified Pentagon document, despite the country’s professed neutrality in the Ukraine war and refusal to sanction Russia over its 2022 invasion.

The document, a summary of European governments’ responses to Ukraine’s requests for military training and “lethal aid” or weapons, was among dozens of classified documents posted online in recent weeks in what could be the most serious leak of US secrets in years.

The document is marked Secret and NOFORN, prohibiting its distribution to foreign intelligence services and militaries.

It is dated March 2, and embossed with the seal of the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reuters could not independently verify the document’s authenticity.

Serbia’s Defence Minister, Mr Milos Vucevic, dismissed the document’s assertions as “untrue” in a statement on Wednesday.

“Serbia did not, nor will it be selling weapons to the Ukrainian nor the Russian side, nor to countries surrounding that conflict,” Mr Vucevic said.

Entitled “Europe|Response to Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict,” the Pentagon document in chart form lists the “assessed positions” of 38 European governments in response to Ukraine’s requests for military assistance.

The chart showed that Serbia declined to provide training to Ukrainian forces, but had committed to sending lethal aid or had supplied it already. It also said Serbia had the political will and military ability to provide weapons to Ukraine in the future.

In his statement, Mr Vucevic said there was a possibility that Serbia-made weaponry and ordnance could “magically appear” in the conflict, but “that has absolutely nothing to do with Serbia.”

“Someone clearly wants to drag Serbia into that conflict, but we are diligently maintaining our policies,” he added.

President Aleksandar Vucic’s office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, but the Serbian foreign ministry issued a statement denying that the country is supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters questions about the document’s reference to Serbia, and has previously declined to comment on the leaked documents.

Ties to Russia

Mr Vucic’s government has professed neutrality in the war in Ukraine, despite the country’s deep historic, economic and cultural ties with Russia.

“If this document is accurate, it either shows Mr Vucic’s duplicity vis a vis Russia or he’s under enormous pressure from Washington to deliver weapons to Ukraine,” said Mr Janusz Bugajski, an Eastern European expert with the Jamestown Foundation, a foreign policy institute.