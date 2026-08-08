Ukraine and long-time Russia ally Serbia pledge closer economic ties

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the two countries wanted to complete a free trade agreement by the end of the year.

BELGRADE/KYIV – Belgrade will support Ukraine’s independence and aims to improve economic cooperation between the two countries, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Aug 8, but he stopped short of any pledge to impose sanctions on Serbia’s long-time ally Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a two-day visit to Belgrade ending on Aug 8.

It is his first visit since he became president in 2019, although his wife Olena visited Belgrade in 2024.

Vucic, a populist who faces an early election in the coming months, is striving to maintain a delicate balance between Serbia’s aspiration to join the European Union and its historic and economic ties with Russia.

Belgrade condemned Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but has refused to impose sanctions on Russia.

Serbia also remains dependent on Russia for most of its gas.

Territorial integrity

Vucic, who has met Zelensky several times, most recently in Kyiv on July 15, said Serbia would maintain its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, including territories seized by Russia since 2014.

For its part, Ukraine has refused to recognise the 2008 independence of Kosovo, which Belgrade considers part of Serbia.

“You have never heard a single bad word about our country, neither from Volodymyr Zelensky nor anyone else (in Ukraine), and I am extremely grateful to our Ukrainian friends for that,” Vucic said.

Vucic said he was sceptical that either Serbia or Ukraine would achieve rapid accession to the EU, but that Belgrade would support Kyiv’s bid to join the bloc.

Both Vucic and Zelensky said the two countries wanted to improve economic cooperation and complete a free trade agreement by the end of the year.

The deal is crucial for Serbia’s bid to join the World Trade Organization and is a prerequisite for its EU membership. Ukraine has been blocking it since 2005 over quotas and tariffs for its agricultural sector.

Zelensky said he and Vucic discussed joint infrastructure projects and cooperation on energy and food security for the upcoming winter in Ukraine, heavily hit by Russian attacks on energy facilities.

“We are developing all formats of cooperation which can give our people... more resilience,” Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has accused Belgrade several times of selling ammunition to Ukraine via intermediaries. Belgrade has denied it supplied ammunition to Ukraine but has said it has sold to other buyers worldwide.

Vucic said he and Zelensky did not discuss military cooperation. REUTERS