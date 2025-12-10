Leaders of ‘Coalition of the Willing’ on Ukraine to meet on Dec 11
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
PARIS/LONDON - There will be another meeting on Dec 11 of the leaders of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” group of nations backing Ukraine, said the French presidency.
The French presidency added on Dec 10 that this meeting would be held via videoconference.
The group is jointly led by Britain and France.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join the call taking place on the afternoon of Dec 11, Downing Street confirmed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would join the online meeting.
He also said Ukrainian officials would hold talks on Dec 10 with US counterparts on issues of post-war reconstruction and economic development, part of a wider plan for peace with Russia. REUTERS