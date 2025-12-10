Leaders of ‘Coalition of the Willing’ on Ukraine to meet on Dec 11

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting of the Coalition in London on Dec 8.

PARIS/LONDON - There will be another meeting on Dec 11 of the ‍leaders ​of the so-called “Coalition of ‍the Willing” group of nations backing Ukraine, ​said ​the French presidency.

The French presidency added on Dec 10 that this meeting would ‍be held via videoconference.

The group is ​jointly led ⁠by Britain and France.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join the call taking place on the afternoon of Dec 11, Downing Street confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ‌Zelensky said he ​would join the online meeting.

He also said Ukrainian officials would hold talks on Dec 10 with US counterparts on issues of post-war reconstruction and economic development, ‍part of a wider plan for ​peace with Russia. REUTERS