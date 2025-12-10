Straitstimes.com header logo

Leaders of ‘Coalition of the Willing’ on Ukraine to meet on Dec 11

(From left) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting of the Coalition in London on Dec 8.

PHOTO: AFP

PARIS/LONDON - There will be another meeting on Dec 11 of the ‍leaders ​of the so-called “Coalition of ‍the Willing” group of nations backing Ukraine, ​said ​the French presidency.

The French presidency added on Dec 10 that this meeting would ‍be held via videoconference.

The group is ​jointly led ⁠by Britain and France.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join the call taking place on the afternoon of Dec 11, Downing Street confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ‌Zelensky said he ​would join the online meeting.

He also said Ukrainian officials would hold talks on Dec 10 with US counterparts on issues of post-war reconstruction and economic development, ‍part of a wider plan for ​peace with Russia. REUTERS

