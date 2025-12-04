Leader of Lithuanian government party found guilty of hatred against Jews

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

VILNIUS, Dec 4 - A Lithuanian court found the leader of a junior party in the ruling coalition government on Thursday guilty of incitement to hatred against Jews and belittling the Holocaust in social media posts in 2023.

Remigijus Zemaitaitis, founder of the populist Nemunas Dawn, was fined 5,000 euros ($5,835) for falsely accusing the Jewish people, as a group, of historical crimes, encouraging hostility and strengthening negative stereotypes, the court said.

"(Zemaitaitis) publicly mocked and despised Jewish people and incited hatred against the Jewish community" in social media, the Vilnius Regional Court said in its ruling.

It said he had also used "language that is degrading, derogatory to human dignity, and which incites hostility on ethnic grounds".

Zemaitaitis has denied any wrongdoing. He told the BNS news agency on Thursday that he considered the verdict politically motivated and that he would appeal.

After resigning from parliament over the issue in April 2024, Zemaitaitis was re-elected in October of that year and his party, Nemunas Dawn, joined the new coalition government led by the Social Democrats. He is not himself a government minister.

Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, whose three-party coalition has a slim majority in Lithuania's parliament, told reporters she had not yet read the verdict.

Her Social Democratic Party said in a statement it respected the court's ruling, while noting the decision was not yet final.

Thousands gathered at the parliament in Vilnius in November 2024 and again in August this year to protest against Nemunas Dawn's inclusion in the government. REUTERS