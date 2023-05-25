Leader of cross-border raid warns Russia to expect more incursions

NEAR THE RUSSIAN BORDER, Ukraine - The Russian commander of a militia that conducted a raid on a Russian border region this week said on Wednesday his group would soon launch more incursions into Russian territory.

Mr Denis Kapustin, who described himself as the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), spoke to reporters on the Ukrainian side of the border with Russia a day after Moscow said it had repelled the raid on the Belgorod region.

Kyiv has said the attack was carried out by Russian citizens, casting it as home-grown, internal Russian strife.

Two groups operating in Ukraine - the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and Freedom of Russia Legion - have claimed responsibility.

The Russian military said it had routed the militants, who carried out their attack using armoured vehicles, and pushed those who survived back into Ukraine.

Mr Kapustin said two of his fighters had been “lightly wounded”, and that total losses on his side for the operation were two killed and 10 wounded.

Moscow claimed it killed over 70 ‘Ukrainian nationalists’.

Mr Kapustin also said the fighters had taken a Russian armoured vehicle and anti-drone gun as trophies.

“I think you will see us again on that side,” said Mr Kapustin, who introduced himself by his call-sign White Rex.

“I cannot reveal those upcoming things, I cannot even reveal the direction. The... border is pretty long. Yet again there will be a spot where things will get hot.”

He was asked repeatedly about Western media reports that his militia had used US military equipment that was meant to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion, but declined to answer directly.

“I know exactly where I got my weapons from. Unfortunately, not from the Western partners”, he said.