Le Pen’s 28-year-old political heir faces a make-or-break moment

PARIS – President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election has plunged France into uncertainty – but it may prove to be the making of Mr Jordan Bardella, Ms Marine Le Pen’s 28-year-old selfie-loving political heir.

Mr Bardella – the butt of jokes on a satirical television show for his habit of offering to take selfies with people – would likely become prime minister if Ms Le Pen’s National Rally wins a legislative majority in July after Mr Macron called a ballot following his party’s bruising defeat in the June 9 European Parliamentary election.

Mr Bardella, the president of the National Rally, was instrumental in its record score in the vote, making the party appear more mainstream.

By not carrying the family’s name, he has helped Ms Le Pen’s push for legitimacy by putting even more distance between the party and its founder, her controversial father Mr Jean-Marie Le Pen, known for his anti-semitic views.

But Ms Marta Lorimer, political science researcher and fellow at the London School of Economics (LSE), says no one should be fooled by the “moderation” narrative.

She said: “Bardella has the exact same ideas as Le Pen, it’s just that he’s not called Le Pen and he’s 28.

“The National Rally hasn’t moderated hugely in the last 10 years. There’s nothing that would justify thinking of it as anything else than a radical right party. And Bardella is just a cleaner, nicer face, but he’s not a moderate.”

For Ms Le Pen and Mr Bardella, the challenge will be to show that the economic and social discontent that carried the party in the European vote will also see them through at home.

Already in 2022, Ms Le Pen’s party made significant strides by winning nearly 90 seats in the lower house of Parliament to become the main opposition in the National Assembly.

Inside the National Rally, or Rassemblement National in French (RN), a Le Pen-Bardella ticket is seen as a stronger bet than just Ms Le Pen’s name, according to one of its strategists.

The family brand still has cachet in former communist strongholds like the de-industrialized North of France.

But without the Le Pen baggage – although he has dated Marine Le Pen’s niece Nolwenn Olivier – Mr Bardella is seen drawing conservatives who typically vote for the centre-right Republicains party.

Also, while RN is not usually popular with executives, polls suggest Mr Bardella is helping it become slightly more acceptable for this category.