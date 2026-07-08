Le Pen can run, but can’t hide her policy flaws

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LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A court allowed the French far-right leader to compete in the 2027 presidential election, while sentencing her to detention. She could win. Investors should worry about her capacity to tackle the country's economic problems, and €4 trln debt load, with a populist platform.

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CONTEXT NEWS

A French appeals court on July 7 upheld Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing European funds but shortened her ban on running for elected office, potentially reopening a path for the far-right leader to run in the 2027 presidential race.

However, the court ruled that Le Pen would serve a three-year jail term. Although the court said two years would be suspended, it ordered her to wear an electronic ankle tag for one year, making a presidential campaign politically and logistically difficult. REUTERS