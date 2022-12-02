Le bromance breaks out at Biden-Macron state visit

WASHINGTON - Between the hugs, hand clasps, compliments and musings over love, it’s safe to say that Mr Joe Biden and Mr Emmanuel Macron cemented le bromance on Thursday.

This was a state visit with all the pomp and ceremony that the White House can muster. Soldiers, airmen, more soldiers but wearing 18th century uniforms, complicated exchanges of presidential gifts, red carpets, and 200 live lobsters making the voyage from Maine to be eaten at a sumptuous dinner – they all played their roles.

But at the heart of the diplomatic razzmatazz were just two men in dark suits: 80-year-old Biden and his French guest, 44-year-old Macron.

And the clear verdict after hours together, including nearly two hours sitting by the cozy fireplace in the Oval Office, was that this duo really appreciate each other.

First, the body language.

Presidential handshakes in front of the media at the start of summits are a staple of news photography – the “grip-and-grin” shot.

But Mr Biden and Mr Macron didn’t just shake hands. They hugged. They took turns putting a hand on each other’s shoulder or in the small of the back while walking along. Throughout one especially prolonged hand clasp, Mr Macron gazed right at his host, while Mr Biden looked out sideways, over the arrayed journalists.

Their words were no less warm.

Asked why he’d invited Mr Macron before any other foreign leader for the first state visit of his presidency, Mr Biden answered without hesitation: “Because he’s my friend.”

Mr Macron, a short while later, echoed: “Joe Biden has also become a friend.”

And Mr Biden made clear that his admiration goes well beyond the personal, saying “Emmanuel is not just the leader of France – he’s one of the leaders of Europe.” Mr Macron, he said, is “very, very commanding in Europe.”