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Latvia's president supports PM Kulbergs to form government after election win

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Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs takes a selfie with a voter during general election in Riga, Latvia, October 3, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs takes a selfie with a voter during general election in Riga, Latvia, October 3, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS, Oct 6 - Latvia's president on Tuesday said he will nominate Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs to lead the next government following an historic election win on Saturday.

• Kulbergs' pro-Ukraine United List won 35.3% of the votes, the biggest parliamentary election victory since Latvian independence in 1991, but still needs one or two coalition partners to form a majority cabinet

• United List and Kulbergs have broad support from other parties to start forming a government, President Edgars Rinkevics said

• The new parliament will meet on November 3

• Kulbergs came to power in May after the previous coalition crumbled over its handling of incidents in which stray Ukrainian military drones flew undetected into Latvia

• Latvia's economy has underperformed its Baltic neighbours for more than a decade and Kulbergs has vowed to improve governance, cut red tape and reduce public spending

• Although pro-Russian parties increased their representation in parliament, they remain sidelined and are unlikely to influence government policy, analysts have said REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.