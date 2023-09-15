Latvia's parliament approves new government

VILNIUS - Latvia's parliament in a vote on Friday confirmed Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party as the Baltic country's next prime minister, following the resignation last month of Krisjanis Karins. REUTERS
