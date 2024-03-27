Latvia PM: open to various ways of EU funding for military

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina attend a press conference, in Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, in Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 11:55 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 11:50 PM

BERLIN - Latvia is open to various funding options to boost the European Union's military capabilities in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Evika Silina said at a news conference in the German capital with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Latvia will definitely will be open to many different opportunities how we can finance it. Either it will be European budget or it will be some bonds or some guarantees, but we really have to do it now," she said, adding that Europe had to do more to defend itself for peace. REUTERS

