Latvia parliament approves new government after drone row topples coalition

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RIGA, May 28 - NATO and EU member Latvia's parliament on Thursday approved the formation of a new government, making centre-right opposition lawmaker Andris Kulbergs prime minister four months ahead of the next election, after recent drone incursions that brought down the ruling coalition.

In the Saeima, 66 members out of the 96 votes cast supported the centre-right four-party majority coalition made up of Kulbergs' United List, former Prime Minister Evika Silina's New Unity, the National Alliance and the Greens and Farmers' Union.

The four parties in a joint statement pledged to continue the previous government's support for Ukraine, and to focus on national security and "implementing measures to weaken and isolate Russia".

"Nothing is changing with respect to Russia and Ukraine," Kulbergs told a press conference shortly after the vote.

"We will be strong and vocal about the need for the EU to support defence of the eastern front, it's the highest priority for us," he added.

ELECTION IN OCTOBER

Security is high on the incoming government's list of priorities, including for Latvia's borders, the economy and energy, he told parliament.

"People will very quickly tell us whether we have done well or done poorly, the October 3 (general election) ... will be the verdict on this government," said Kulbergs.

A key priority will also be "the secure conduct of elections", the new government said.

The cabinet retains Baiba Braze as the foreign minister, while Maris Kucinskis becomes finance minister, and Colonel Raivis Melnis defence minister.

The Progressives Party, part of Silina's outgoing coalition, was left outside the new government, tilting the cabinet further to the right.

DRONES FUEL TENSIONS

The Baltic nations remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, however, and Latvia's October election is only expected to reinforce Riga's commitment.

Armed Ukrainian drones straying into the Baltic region's airspace stoke concerns that the war in Ukraine is spilling over into NATO's northern borders with Russia, forcing people to take shelter and schools and kindergartens to close amid alerts.

When a Ukrainian drone hit an empty oil tank in Latvia on May 7, Silina sacked her defence minister over what she said were inadequate defensive measures by the military, which in turn led to the collapse of her coalition.

The incidents have added to tensions between Moscow and the Baltic states, which blame Russia for electronically diverting drones, while the Kremlin has accused them of enabling Ukrainian launches from their territory, which they deny. REUTERS