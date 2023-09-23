Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse

STOCKHOLM – A large chunk of a motorway in south-west Sweden collapsed overnight, causing three people to be taken to hospital with light injuries, the police said on Saturday.

The landslide damaged the motorway between Sweden’s second-biggest city Gothenburg and Norway’s capital Oslo, near the small town of Stenungsund, around 50km north of Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast.

“The hardest hit parts of the landslide area measure around 150 metres by 100 metres. In total, however, the landslide has affected an area of around 700 metres by 200 metres,” the Gothenburg Rescue Services said in a statement.

The slide affected around 10 vehicles, a wooded area, a business area with a gas station and a fast food restaurant, the rescue services said.

“A number of people have been helped out of vehicles in the slide area with the help of fire personnel and a helicopter.”

Several cars and one truck had fallen into holes and cracks caused by the landslide, Swedish news agency TT reported.

A rescue services spokesperson told public broadcaster SVT all the people in the vehicles had been helped out.