Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse

The landslide damaged the motorway between Sweden’s second-biggest city Gothenburg and Norway’s capital Oslo. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM – A large chunk of a motorway in south-west Sweden collapsed overnight, causing three people to be taken to hospital with light injuries, the police said on Saturday.

The landslide damaged the motorway between Sweden’s second-biggest city Gothenburg and Norway’s capital Oslo, near the small town of Stenungsund, around 50km north of Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast.

“The hardest hit parts of the landslide area measure around 150 metres by 100 metres. In total, however, the landslide has affected an area of around 700 metres by 200 metres,” the Gothenburg Rescue Services said in a statement.

The slide affected around 10 vehicles, a wooded area, a business area with a gas station and a fast food restaurant, the rescue services said.

“A number of people have been helped out of vehicles in the slide area with the help of fire personnel and a helicopter.”

Several cars and one truck had fallen into holes and cracks caused by the landslide, Swedish news agency TT reported.

A rescue services spokesperson told public broadcaster SVT all the people in the vehicles had been helped out.

Several cars and one truck had fallen into holes and cracks caused by the landslide. PHOTO: REUTERS

The police said on their website they had launched a probe into whether work at a nearby construction site may have caused the slide.

“It’s still unclear if there is any connection to blasting/work at the site and the landslide,” they said. “No person is currently suspected of a crime.”

The rescue services said specially trained staff and search dogs would now search the area, and that further slides could not be ruled out. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Hong Kong evacuates residents from luxury homes after landslide
Unrelenting rain causes more than 100 landslides in southern China

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top