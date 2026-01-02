Kyrylo Budanov: Enigmatic spy chief set to become Zelensky’s top aide

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Lieutenant-General Kyrylo Budanov, in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

KYIV - Kyrylo Budanov, set to become Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s new chief of staff, is a secretive figure who rose from relative obscurity to become head of Kyiv’s formidable spy agency.

Referred to as the man “without a smile” in Ukrainian media, the 39-year-old has revealed little about his background or personal life, and maintains a low profile.

But he is credited with some of Kyiv’s most audacious attacks inside Russia and occupied Ukrainian territory – including an explosion on the Russian-built Crimean Bridge in 2022.

Regarded as a legend among Ukrainians but a wanted criminal in Russia, the combat veteran will now have unparallelled access to Mr Zelensky and be at the steering wheel of the presidency – a prospect that Moscow may find troubling.

“We will continue to do our job – to defeat the enemy, defend Ukraine and work to achieve a just peace,” Lieutenant-General Budanov said after accepting Mr Zelensky’s nomination.

Injured three times

Lt-Gen Budanov was unknown to the public when he was appointed head of Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence service in August 2020.

Originally from Kyiv, he studied at a military academy in Odesa before being deployed to fight Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine in 2014.

The only scrap of information about his activities there was that he took part in a commando raid in Moscow-annexed Crimea in 2016 in which some Russian agents were killed.

Lt-Gen Budanov himself does not say much about his service except for revealing he was injured three times – including once with shrapnel close to his heart.

A gunshot wound to the elbow has left him with a visible stiffness in his right arm.

According to a GUR spokesman, he has been the target of “more than 10” attacks.

In 2019, his car exploded in Kyiv – an attack attributed at the time to Russian security services.

He became one of Ukraine’s youngest generals aged 35.

Months before Russia’s invasion in February 2022, he predicted a large-scale attack when the rest of the world was in denial about Moscow’s intentions.

He is described by supporters as a master of asymmetrical warfare.

But his prediction that Ukrainian troops would enter Crimea in 2023 failed to materialise and Moscow has since accelerated its advances to take more territory.

Attacks on Russia

Lt-Gen Budanov, also dubbed “Buddhanov” by Ukrainian media for his calm demeanour, has claimed several operations inside Russia, including a drone strike in January 2024 on an oil refinery in Saint Petersburg – far from the front line.

The operations have made him popular among the Ukrainian public.

At an international conference in Kyiv in September 2023, he received a standing ovation even before his speech and officials crowded to take his photo.

In 2024, Mr Zelensky made him a “Hero of Ukraine”.

But in Moscow he is a top target.

Since the start of the invasion, Russia has at least twice targeted the military intelligence headquarters in Kyiv, claiming in May 2023 to have killed Lt-Gen Budanov.

His wife survived a poisoning in 2023, according to the GUR.

But that has failed to stop Lt-Gen Budanov.

He warned on Feb 1, 2024 that the “number of attacks against Russian infrastructure will probably multiply”.

A few hours later, his agency claimed to have sunk a Russian warship in Crimea. AFP