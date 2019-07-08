Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece's prime minister

ATHENS (DPA) - Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the conservative New Democracy (ND) party, was sworn in as Greece's new Prime Minister on Monday (July 8).

In a swift move, the result of Sunday's elections was formally submitted to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who swore in Mr Mitsotakis.

In a resounding victory for Mr Mitsotakis and ND, voters showed premier Alexis Tsipras and his leftist Syriza party the door in the first parliamentary elections since Greece emerged from a crippling financial crisis.

The elections reflected the widespread discontent with Mr Tsipras after four years of austerity because of reforms he was forced to implement in return for an international bailout.

Greece has been mired in a deep financial crisis since 2010 and emerged from the bailout programmes only last August.

ND won an outright majority of 158 seats in the 300-member Parliament, allowing Mr Mitsotakis to govern without a coalition partner and to take office immediately. His Cabinet will face a vote of confidence in Parliament on July 21.

Syriza dropped from 149 to 86 seats. Four smaller parties received at least 3 per cent of the votes and claimed seats in Parliament.

On Sunday, Mr Mitsotakis promised to "roll up his sleeves" and "represent all Greeks", and repeated his pledge to usher in an era of economic growth.