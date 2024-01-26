Kyiv working to organise visit by Hungary's Orban, Ukraine deputy PM says

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures at a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Budapest, Hungary, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
32 sec ago

Ukraine is working to organise a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said on Thursday, the first visit since Russia's invasion by a figure widely seen as the most sympathetic to Moscow of all leaders of NATO states.

Stefanishyna confirmed the plans in remarks to Reuters, related by her aide.

The Hungarian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff has said a visit by Orban could be discussed.

Relations between Budapest and Kyiv have been strained by Hungary's opposition to providing aid to Ukraine from the EU budget and scepticism about Ukraine's NATO and EU membership aspirations. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top