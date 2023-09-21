Kyiv warns of ‘difficult’ winter as Russia rocket barrage targets energy facilities

KYIV – Ukraine on Thursday warned that difficult winter months lay ahead after a “massive” Russian missile barrage targeted civilian infrastructure, leaving several dead and wounded in towns across Ukraine.

Moscow hit cities from Rivne in western Ukraine to Kherson in the south, the capital Kyiv and cities in the centre and north-east of the country.

The attacks killed at least three people in Kherson and wounded many in other parts of Ukraine, with the authorities still searching for victims in some cities.

Russia launched the strikes as Ukraine prepares for a third winter during Moscow’s 19-month long invasion and as President Volodymyr Zelensky made his second wartime trip to Washington.

“Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities,” said Mr Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of Kyiv’s presidential office. He added that Moscow targeted “civilian infrastructure” across Ukraine.

Kyiv said there were power cuts across the country – in almost 400 cities, towns and villages – as Russia targeted energy sites, but Ukraine added it was “too early” to tell if this was the start of a new Russian campaign against its energy sites.

Last winter saw many Ukrainians without electricity and heating in freezing temperatures as Russia hit Kyiv’s energy facilities.

In Kyiv’s eastern Darnitsky district, frightened residents of a dormitory woke up to their rooms with shattered windows and parked cars outside completely burnt out.

Debris from a downed missile in the capital left seven people, including a child, wounded.

“God, god, god,” Ms Maya Pelyukh, a 50-year-old cleaner who lives in the building, said as she looked at her living room covered in broken glass and debris on her bed.

“The windows and doors were blown away. I was covered with window frames,” Ms Pelyukh said. “I opened my eyes and started to crawl.”

She looked outside, where firefighters were extinguishing a blaze from the strike.

“There are no soldiers here,” she said, countering Moscow’s claim that it only hits military targets. “This is a dormitory… I don’t know why they are doing this.”

Some residents outside were still in dressing gowns as they watched emergency workers put out a fire that the authorities said spread over 400 sq m.

Ms Daria Kalna held her toddler daughter as she watched workers clear the rubble.

“We thought we were being hit, it was very scary,” she said. “There are no words to describe these emotions.”