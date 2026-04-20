Kyiv shooting death toll rises to 7, mayor says

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Ukraine's security service said the shooting was being investigated as a terrorist act.

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KYIV – A man hit in a Kyiv district shooting on April 18 has died in the hospital, bringing the toll of those killed in the incident to seven, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on April 20 .

A Russian-born man opened fire on passers-by with an automatic rifle before barricading himself in a supermarket with hostages, where he was shot dead by police.

“The victim was in an extremely serious condition. The doctors fought for his life, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him,” Mr Klitschko said on the messaging app Telegram.

He added that seven people, including a child, remain hospitalised after being wounded in the shooting, which occurred in the capital's Holosiivskyi district. Four of those hospitalised are in intensive care.

Such shooting incidents are extremely rare in Ukraine and the country’s security service said it was being investigated as a terrorist act. The police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

The shooting has raised questions both about the public’s right to self-defence and about how the gunman was able to obtain a firearms permit, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said. REUTERS