Kyiv says its troops are ‘moving forward’ along parts of Bakhmut front

KYIV – Ukrainian forces are advancing along parts of the front line against Russian forces near the eastern city of Bakhmut, a senior military commander said on Saturday.

“Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower,” Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said on social media.

“The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction continues,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Germany said it is preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth €2.7 billion (S$3.9 billion), reportedly Berlin’s largest since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv said the massive new weapons package from Germany was another sign that Russia would lose in its war against Ukraine.

“States declare large defence aid packages for Ukraine,” said Mr Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said the aid indicated that Russia was “bound to lose and sit on the bench of historical shame”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he discussed next weapons supplies with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I paid close attention to the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16s and steps necessary to begin training of Ukrainian pilots,” he added. AFP