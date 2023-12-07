Kyiv does not want to rely solely on allied military aid, says Ukraine’s Zelensky

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 6 that Kyiv was ramping up domestic military production in cooperation with partners as it aims to guarantee its own defence capabilities and become a donor of security.

""Ukraine does not want to depend only on partners. Ukraine aims to and really can become a donor of security for all our neighbors once it can guarantee its own safety", he told participants in the joint Ukraine-US defence conference in Washington.

Mr Zelensky, whose remarks were posted on the presidential website, said the plan was "absolutely realistic."

"I invite all American defence companies to cooperate with Ukraine. I am confident that together we can create a new and powerful arsenal of freedom, which will be a reliable helper for all free nations of the world." REUTERS