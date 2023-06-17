Kyiv attacked as African peace mission visits Ukraine

KYIV - A barrage of Russian missiles greeted a delegation of African leaders arriving in Kyiv on Friday, as part of a mission aiming to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The high-level diplomatic team hopes to bring to the table the voice of a continent that has badly suffered from the repercussions of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, including by rising grain prices.

Analysts told AFP the African mission’s chances to secure peace looked incredibly thin, as both Moscow and Kyiv were convinced they can win on the battlefield.

Shortly after their arrival in the Kyiv region was announced, air raid sirens sounded in the capital and across the country, as Russian missiles were detected.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin ‘builds confidence’ by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Mr Dmytro Kuleba, said.

The African delegation began their visit in Bucha, a town outside the capital that has become a symbol of the alleged war crimes carried out by Moscow.

The delegation that was later due to hold talks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky includes four presidents: South Africa’s Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal’s Mr Macky Sall and Zambia’s Mr Hakainde Hichilema, plus Comoros’ Mr Azali Assoumani, who heads the African Union.

The leaders of Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville pulled out of the visit at the last moment and sent representatives instead.

The visit comes as Ukraine has announced gains in its offensive, but Mr Putin reiterated on Friday his claim that Kyiv’s forces “stand no chance” in the sectors where fighting has intensified.

‘Clear message’

Following the latest air attack, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 12 missiles including six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

There was no reported damage inside the city, but seven people including two children were wounded, the regional police said.

“With what happened today, it’s very obvious also to the African leaders how sincere Putin is about stopping the conflict,” said Mr Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.