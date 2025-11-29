Kremlin spokesman says Kyiv gripped by deep political crisis

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) and Togo's President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe (not pictured) meet at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday the resignation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff had plunged the country into a deep political crisis.

"In Kyiv, events are taking place which reflect a deep political crisis provoked by corruption scandals," TASS news agency said Peskov told reporters.

"I don't think anyone needs at the moment to provide an answer to the question of what this will lead to in the end."

Andriy Yermak, a close ally of Zelenskiy who has headed Ukraine's negotiation team at U.S.-backed peace talks, quit on Friday, hours after anti-corruption agents searched his home in connection with an alleged fraud scheme in the energy sector. REUTERS