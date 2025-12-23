Kremlin says weekend Ukraine peace talks not breakthrough, Izvestia reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks to end the war was a "working progress".

MOSCOW - Talks between Russia and the United States in Miami on ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine should not be seen as a breakthrough, the Izvestia news outlet cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying in remarks published on Dec 23.

“This is a working process,” Mr Peskov said, when asked whether the negotiations that took place in Miami on Dec 20-21 could be seen as a turning point.

Over the weekend, US officials held parallel meetings in Miami on possible terms to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, now nearing its four-year anniversary. The talks involved Ukrainian and European counterparts and separate meetings with Mr Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy who heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff has described the discussions as “ productive and constructive ” though key issues including territory and security guarantees remain contentious.

Mr Peskov told Izvestia the discussions were expected to continue in a “meticulous” expert-level format and that Russia’s priority was to obtain from the United States details of Washington’s work with Europeans and Ukrainians on a possible settlement.

He said Moscow would then judge how far those ideas matched what he called the “spirit of Anchorage”.