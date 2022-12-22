Kremlin says US fighting ‘indirect war’ against Russia after Zelensky visit

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Thursday said that US supplies of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington on Wednesday, would not contribute to settling the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, and would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Mr Zelensky’s visit, and that this was evidence that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”, adding that the Ukrainian president and his US counterpart Joe Biden were refusing to hear “Russia’s concerns”.

“We can say with regret that so far neither President (Joe) Biden nor President Zelensky have said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia’s concerns,” said Mr Peskov. REUTERS, AFP