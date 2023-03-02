Kremlin says Ukrainian ‘terrorists’ attacked border region, are being destroyed

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Thursday that measures were being taken to destroy “Ukrainian terrorists” who had mounted a cross-border attack and were reported by Russian officials to have taken hostages.

Russian officials were cited by state news agencies as saying earlier on Thursday that Russian forces were battling a Ukrainian sabotage group which had infiltrated the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was receiving regular updates from security agencies and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about the situation.

Ukraine said Moscow’s claim about the border incursion was a “provocation”.

“The story about (a) sabotage group in Russia is a classic deliberate provocation. Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Mr Peskov denied reports that Mr Putin planned to hold an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, but said he would meet the council on Friday when it convenes regularly. REUTERS