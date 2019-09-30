Kremlin says Trump-Putin phone calls can only be disclosed with Russian consent

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said on Monday (Sept 30) that Washington would need Russian consent to publish transcripts of phone calls between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Congress is determined to get access to Mr Trump's calls with Mr Putin and other world leaders, the US House Intelligence Committee's chairman said on Sunday, citing concerns that the Republican President may have jeopardised national security.

Asked about those comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would be prepared to discuss the issue with Washington if it sent Moscow a signal, but that such disclosures were not normal diplomatic practice.