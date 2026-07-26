Kremlin says too early to comment on reported US-Ukraine air ceasefire talks

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool

July 26 - Russia considers it premature to comment on reports that the United States and Ukraine are discussing a possible halt to aerial attacks as part of efforts to end the war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

A Ukrainian source told Reuters that Ukrainian and U.S. officials had discussed a proposal for an air ceasefire to present to Russia as part of a new push to revive peace talks aimed at ending the conflict triggered by Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The source said Ukraine had approached Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past with offers of a ceasefire, which had been turned down. However, some officials believe that pressure on Russia's economy from ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile strikes may soften Putin's stance.

"We do not know how credible these reports are or where they come from. These are newspaper reports and nothing more. Therefore, it is premature to comment on them at this stage," the Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

He said Russia's response to any new peace initiative would depend on whether it aligns with Moscow's interests.

"We have heard statements that some new formulas may be possible. We still need to learn more about them," Peskov said.

"And, over time, some formulas or proposals will probably be put forward. What happens next will depend on how closely they correspond to our interests."

Peskov reiterated that Moscow maintains channels of dialogue with U.S. negotiators.

Russian officials have said they hope U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow when their schedules allow and that dialogue with Washington will continue.

Efforts by the United States to broker a peace deal have largely stalled in recent months, while diplomatic attention has also been diverted by the Iran war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke this week with Witkoff and Kushner about prospects for renewed talks with Russia and is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. REUTERS