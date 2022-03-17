Kremlin says talks with Ukraine continue, no deal yet

LONDON (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said on Thursday (March 17) that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

“Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening,” he told reporters on a conference call.

Asked about a Financial Times report that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan, Mr Peskov said: “It is not right – there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect.”

The Kremlin, he said, would announce progress when there was progress to report.

“Address all other questions to the Financial Times though,” he quipped.

He also said US President Joe Biden's claim that President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal was unacceptable and that the United States had no right to lecture Russia after its involvement in so many conflicts.

Mr Peskov also rejected an order by the UN's top court for Russia to suspend the military offensive, a day after judges in The Hague announced their ruling.

"We cannot take this decision into account," he said, adding that both parties - Russia and Ukraine - had to agree for the ruling to be implemented. "No consent can be obtained in this case.

Mr Peskov said that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be “traitors” and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.

He made the comments a day after Mr Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian “traitors” who he said the West wanted to use as a “fifth column” to destroy the country.

“In such difficult times... many people show their true colours. Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors,” Mr Peskov told reporters.

“They vanish from society themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens.”

He was referring to Mr Putin’s comment on Wednesday that Russia would undergo a natural and necessary “self-cleansing” as people were able to “distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors”.