Kremlin says strikes near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran are dangerous

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FILE PHOTO: Satellite image shows the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, in Bushehr Province, Iran, May 26, 2025. 2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 23 - U.S.-Israeli strikes near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran are extremely dangerous and Russia has shared its concerns with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Such strikes could have irreparable consequences, Peskov said.

"We believe that strikes on nuclear facilities are potentially extremely dangerous. (...) Therefore, the Russian side, taking an extremely responsible stance on this issue, has repeatedly voiced its concerns," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the conflict in Iran "as recently as yesterday" should have been channelled towards a political and diplomatic settlement.

"This is the only thing that can effectively help defuse the catastrophically tense situation that has now developed in the region."

On 17 March, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said that a strike carried out "on the territory adjacent to the building of the metrological service, located on the site of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in close proximity to the operating power unit."

Russia condemned a strike on the territory of the plant and called for de-escalation around the facility. REUTERS