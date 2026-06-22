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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool

MOSCOW, June 22 - The Kremlin said on Monday that the departure of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a strong supporter of Ukraine, was unlikely to change what it characterised as London's hostile attitude towards Russia.

Starmer said on Monday he would resign, promising to ensure an orderly transfer of power to a new leader by September at the latest to try to avoid political instability as Britain prepares for its seventh leader in 10 years.

"Starmer has not done anything to distinguish himself on the issue of British-Russian relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He has always been in favour of keeping relations at a zero level. It is unlikely that anyone on the British political scene will hold a position on our country that differs from Starmer’s," said Peskov. REUTERS