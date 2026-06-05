Kremlin says Putin has been briefed on Zelenskiy letter

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Constantine Palace in Strelna in a suburb of Saint Petersburg, Russia June 4, 2026. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 5 - Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about an open letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia news outlet on Friday.

"Yes, overnight we already handed over (to Putin) the written version. What came from the media was passed on to the president, and he has reviewed it. The president has been briefed," Peskov said

Zelenskiy published the open letter to Putin on Thursday in which he proposed the two leaders meet to agree on an end to the war, warning that Kyiv stood ready to fight on otherwise. He also taunted Putin, saying Russians were getting tired of both him and the war.

Peskov said it was very likely that Putin would comment on the letter during a plenary session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he is due to speak on Friday afternoon. REUTERS