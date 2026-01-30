Kremlin says Putin agreed to halt strikes on Kyiv until Feb 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump said earlier Russia President Vladimir Putin agreed to refrain from firing on Ukraine for a week because of cold weather.

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Jan 30 that Russia President Vladimir Putin had agreed to a personal request from US President Donald Trump to halt strikes on Kyiv until Feb 1 to create “favourable conditions” for peace talks.

Mr Trump said on Jan 29 that Mr Putin had agreed to refrain from firing on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week because of cold weather, but did not say when that period would expire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, replying to reporters' questions on Jan 30, did not cite the weather as a factor.

“President Trump did indeed make a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv for a week until Feb 1 in order to create favourable conditions for negotiations,” he said.

Asked to confirm that Mr Putin had agreed, he said: “Yes of course, there was a personal request from President Trump.”

It was not clear whether Mr Peskov was using “Kyiv” to refer only to the capital city, where hundreds of apartments have been left without heat and power after Russian strikes during the war in Ukraine, or to denote the whole of the country.