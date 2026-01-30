Straitstimes.com header logo

Kremlin says Putin agreed to halt strikes on Kyiv until Feb 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said earlier Russia President Vladimir Putin agreed to refrain from firing on Ukraine for a week because of cold weather.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on Jan 30 that Russia President Vladimir Putin had agreed to a personal request from US President Donald Trump to halt strikes on Kyiv until Feb 1 to create “favourable conditions” for peace talks.

Mr Trump said on Jan 29 that Mr Putin had agreed to refrain from firing on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week because of cold weather, but did not say when that period would expire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, replying to reporters' questions on Jan 30, did not cite the weather as a factor.

“President Trump did indeed make a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv for a week until Feb 1 in order to create favourable conditions for negotiations,” he said.

Asked to confirm that Mr Putin had agreed, he said: “Yes of course, there was a personal request from President Trump.”

It was not clear whether Mr Peskov was using “Kyiv” to refer only to the capital city, where hundreds of apartments have been left without heat and power after Russian strikes during the war in Ukraine, or to denote the whole of the country.

Kyiv has said it will reciprocate if Moscow, which

sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022,

forgoes strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. REUTERS

More on this topic
Barring last-minute nuclear deal, US and Russia teeter on brink of new arms race
Russian attacks kill six in Ukraine, authorities say
See more on

Vladimir Putin

Strikes

United States

Ukraine

Russia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.