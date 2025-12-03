Straitstimes.com header logo

Kremlin says Putin accepted some US proposals on Ukraine and is ready to continue talking

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow on Dec 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Dec 3 that President Vladimir Putin had accepted some US proposals to end the war in Ukraine and rejected others and that Russia was ready to meet US negotiators as many times as it took to reach an agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking after talks in Moscow between Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Mr Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner went into the early hours of Dec 3 morning, with a Kremlin aide saying afterwards that “

compromises have not yet been found

”.

Mr Peskov told reporters on Dec 3 it would be wrong to say that Mr Putin had rejected the US proposals, noting that the meeting was a first face-to-face exchange of opinions on them.

Mr Putin had accepted some of the proposals and rejected others in what was a normal negotiation process, Mr Peskov said. REUTERS

