Kremlin says Prigozhin plane crash could have been caused deliberately

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the investigation into the plane crash that killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin included the possibility that it was caused deliberately, its first explicit acknowledgement that he may have been assassinated.

“It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version – you know what we are talking about – let’s say, a deliberate atrocity,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Let’s wait for the results of our Russian investigation.”

The private Embraer jet on that Mr Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board on Aug 23, including two other top Wagner figures, his four bodyguards and a crew of three.

The cause is still unclear, but villagers near the scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.

The plane crashed exactly two months since Mr Prigozhin took control of the southern city of Rostov in late June, the opening salvo of a mutiny that shook the foundations of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Russian, not international probe

Russia has informed Brazil’s aircraft investigation authority that it will not probe the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet under international rules “at the moment”, the Brazilian agency told Reuters.

Brazil’s Centre for Research and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), in the interests of improving aviation safety, had said it would join a Russian-led investigation if it were invited and the probe held under international rules.

Russia’s aviation authority was not obligated to say yes to Cenipa, but some former investigators said it should, as the United States and other Western governments suspect the Kremlin of being behind the Aug 23 crash of the Embraer Legacy 600, which has a good safety record.

The Kremlin denies any involvement. Prigozhin was publicly critical of Moscow’s prosecution of its invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner mercenaries he led fought battles there on Russia’s side.

According to the Montreal-based United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation, the flight from Moscow with a destination of St Petersburg was domestic, so it is not subject to international rules known throughout the industry by their legal name “Annex 13”.

Asked about that report, Mr Peskov said: “First of all, the investigation is under way, the investigative committee is engaged in this.”

“In this case there can be no talk of any international aspect,” he said.

“They are not obliged, only recommended, to do that,” Cenipa head, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, told Reuters after the agency sent an e-mail last week asking Russia whether it would open such a probe.

“But if they say they’ll open the investigation and invite Brazil we will participate from afar.”