Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said on Monday (March 21) that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia.

Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"For us to speak of a meeting between the two presidents, homework has to be done. Talks have to be held and their results agreed upon," Mr Peskov said.

"There has been no significant progress so far."

Mr Peskov also reiterated claims that Russia was showing more willingness than Ukrainian negotiators to work towards an agreement at the talks.

"Those (countries) who can should use their influence over Kyiv to make it more accommodating and construction at these talks," he added.