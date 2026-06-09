Kremlin says no plans for Putin-Trump call, no dates for US envoys’ Russia visit

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No plans are in place for a telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

MOSCOW – There are currently no plans for a telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 9 , adding that American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner continue to maintain contacts with both Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner had previously been involved in mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, which stalled in February after the United States and Israel began military action against Iran.

“The mediation process on Ukraine is currently on hold. That said, US negotiators are maintaining contacts – discussions are continuing with us through existing channels and with the Ukrainians. There is no exact date for their visit yet, but we would be delighted to welcome them in Russia at any time,” Peskov said.

On June 8 , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a “positive” conversation with Witkoff and Kushner and praised what he called their readiness to work on a settlement of the Ukraine war in the coming weeks.

Peskov said that the Kremlin had not been informed about that call by the US side.

Asked about potential mediation efforts by Europe, Peskov said Russia currently views such involvement as “unacceptable”.

“First of all, starting mediation efforts by putting forward certain conditions to Russia is likely illogical and wrong... But the main thing is that, as far as we can see, the Europeans are far more inclined to focus on continuing the war rather than on peace talks,” he said. REUTERS