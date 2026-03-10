Kremlin says Moscow mobile internet outages are done for sake of security

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 10 - The Kremlin on Tuesday said that recent instances of mobile internet being turned off in Moscow and other major cities were aimed at ensuring security and were in accordance with the law.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "All disconnections and communication restrictions are carried out in strict compliance with current legislation."

"This is all related to the need to ensure security," he added.

Peskov said that the impact of the move on businesses needed additional analysis, and that solutions to their problems would be proposed.

On a call with reporters on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov's connection cut out at least three times, Reuters reporters on the call said.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin has moved to block messenger apps Telegram and WhatsApp, promoting the state-backed service MAX, which critics say is not secure. REUTERS