Kremlin says Lithuanian minister's comments about attacking Russian exclave 'verge on insanity'

FILE PHOTO: Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys speaks to members of the media as he arrives to attend a European Union Energy and Foreign Affairs ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Omar Havana/File Photo

MOSCOW, May 20 - The Kremlin slammed remarks by Lithuania's top diplomat as "verging on insanity" on Wednesday after Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said that NATO had to show Moscow it was capable of penetrating the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad, an exclave that is sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic coast. It has a population of around 1 million and is heavily militarised, serving as the headquarters of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

Budrys, whose country is a staunch ally of Ukraine against Russia, said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung published on Monday: "We have to show the Russians that we’re capable of penetrating the small fortress they’ve built in Kaliningrad. NATO has the capability, if necessary, to raze Russian air defences and missile bases there to the ground."

Asked about the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV on Wednesday that the statement showed how reckless politicians in the Baltic countries were, and that they should not be taken seriously.

"The statement verges on insanity," said Peskov

"You know, unfortunately, the Baltic states – they really are maniacally anti-Russian. This anti-Russian sentiment blinds them, prevents them from thinking about the future, and prevents them from doing what is in the interests of these countries," he said.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were occupied by Nazi Germany in World War Two and then absorbed into the Soviet Union before winning their independence in 1991 when the USSR collapsed. Moscow says Soviet forces liberated the three countries from the Nazis. The Baltic nations say they merely swapped one occupier for another and have removed many traces of their Soviet past.

Russia has accused the West of wanting to isolate Kaliningrad in the past. President Vladimir Putin warned in December against any move to blockade the exclave, saying it would be resisted by Moscow and risked "large-scale conflict."

Lithuanian lawmakers were forced to shelter underground on Wednesday and air traffic at Vilnius airport was temporarily suspended after a drone violated the country's airspace, the latest in a series of security incidents in the Baltic region.

Moscow has expressed concern that Ukrainian drones could be using Baltic airspace to launch attacks on targets inside Russia, an assertion rejected by Kyiv and the three Baltic countries. REUTERS