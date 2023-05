Kremlin says Kyiv tried to assassinate Putin with killer drones

MOSCOW – Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Ukrainian presidential official said Kyiv had nothing to do with the purported incident, the most dramatic accusation Russia has levelled against Ukraine since invading its neighbour in February 2022.

The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Mr Putin’s residence in the walled Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate – a comment that suggested Moscow might use the alleged incident to justify a further escalation in its war with Ukraine.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the President’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned... The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the Kremlin said.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, posted an unverified video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking the Red Square and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it.

The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.

RIA news agency said Mr Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. REUTERS