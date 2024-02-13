Kremlin says it is ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was ready to support any action leading to the release of Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We are ready to support any action that will lead to the release of the hostages and a ceasefire. But we believe that the actions should be constructive, aimed at a comprehensive solution of the problem within the framework of international law and previously-adopted Security Council resolutions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov was commenting on U.S. talks with Israel and Hamas. REUTERS