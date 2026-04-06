Kremlin says 'highly likely' that Ukraine planted explosives near Hungary-bound gas pipeline

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MOSCOW, April 6 - The Kremlin said on Monday that while there was not yet conclusive evidence it was highly likely that proof would be found showing Ukraine had planted explosives found near a gas pipeline in Serbia which carries Russian gas to Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - who faces a difficult re-election contest on Sunday - convened an emergency defence council on Sunday after explosives were found near the TurkStream pipeline in Serbia.

Orban said Ukraine had for years sought to cut Europe off from Russian energy, though he didn't directly blame Kyiv for the incident. Ukraine's foreign ministry rejected any attempt to link it to the explosive.

"The situation is potentially very dangerous. This is a vital energy artery, which is currently operating under extreme strain. And prior to this, as we know, the Kyiv regime was directly involved in such acts of sabotage against critical energy infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is highly likely that signs of the Kyiv regime’s involvement will be found this time too," he added, saying Moscow hoped that Budapest and Belgrade would act to minimise the threat.

"We also hope that, during recent talks (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy held in Ankara, the head of the Kyiv regime was made aware that such aggressive actions against the infrastructure of the South Stream and Blue Stream pipelines are unacceptable". REUTERS