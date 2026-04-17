Kremlin says Europe's drone cooperation with Ukraine shows its growing involvement in the war

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A worker walks at a site of a building hit by a yesterday's Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

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MOSCOW, April 17 - The Kremlin said on Friday that European countries were becoming more involved in the war in Ukraine, referencing a warning from Russia's Defence Ministry about drone production sites across the continent and in Britain.

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday warned against European plans to step up drone supplies to Ukraine and published a list of factories and enterprises it alleged manufacture drones or drone components.

It listed facilities in Britain, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Israel and Turkey.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said in a subsequent post on X that the list amounted to a list of potential targets for Russia's armed forces. "When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners!" said Medvedev.

Asked whether the Defence Ministry's publication and Medvedev's comments meant that Russia was genuinely considering striking targets in Europe, Peskov did not give a yes or no answer.

"These countries are becoming increasingly directly involved in the conflict, in the war surrounding Ukraine," said Peskov. "The details are set out in the Defence Ministry's statement." REUTERS