Straitstimes.com header logo

Kremlin says Europeans probably ‘pumped’ Trump with harmful ideas during G-7 summit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Foreign policy presidential aide Yuri Ushakov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on June 18 that he believed Trump had been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine at the summit.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

MOSCOW A top Kremlin aide said on June 18 that European leaders had probably pumped Donald Trump with harmful ideas at this week’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit, but that the US President was a strong leader who stuck to his own ideas.

Trump said Russia should make peace with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 16, in comments that sparked cautious optimism among G-7 leaders that a peace deal could be struck.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on June 18 that he believed Trump had been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine at the summit and that Moscow was still expecting a visit from Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – although no date for that has been set.

“One can presume that Trump was pumped with... harmful ideas. We understand that the Europeans are exercising an unhelpful influence here,” Ushakov told Russian state TV.

“Trump is a strong politician and sticks to his views. He commented on some things and kept other things to himself. Let’s see how things develop,” he said.

Zelensky and his European allies impressed upon Trump that they believed that Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes had improved thanks to its drone incursions deep into Russia. Ushakov said that was “categorically not true”. REUTERS

More on this topic
‘I’m the boss,’ Trump says at G-7 as he warms to Ukraine’s war aims
South Korean leader Lee books golf with Trump after ‘pinky promise’
See more on

G-7 (Group of 7)

Donald Trump

Russia

Ukraine

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.