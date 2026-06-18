Kremlin says Europeans probably ‘pumped’ Trump with harmful ideas during G-7 summit

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Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on June 18 that he believed Trump had been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine at the summit.

– A top Kremlin aide said on June 18 that European leaders had probably pumped Donald Trump with harmful ideas at this week’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit, but that the US President was a strong leader who stuck to his own ideas.

Trump said Russia should make peace with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 16 , in comments that sparked cautious optimism among G-7 leaders that a peace deal could be struck.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on June 18 that he believed Trump had been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine at the summit and that Moscow was still expecting a visit from Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – although no date for that has been set.

“One can presume that Trump was pumped with... harmful ideas. We understand that the Europeans are exercising an unhelpful influence here,” Ushakov told Russian state TV.

“Trump is a strong politician and sticks to his views. He commented on some things and kept other things to himself. Let’s see how things develop,” he said.

Zelensky and his European allies impressed upon Trump that they believed that Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes had improved thanks to its drone incursions deep into Russia. Ushakov said that was “categorically not true”. REUTERS