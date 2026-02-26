Kremlin says Cuba situation is escalating, humanitarian needs must be solved

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People approach the entrance of the Provincial Clinical–Surgical Hospital \"Arnaldo Milian Castro,\" where, according to local information, injured people were being treated after an armed incident involving a Florida-registered speedboat and a Cuban patrol, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States, in Santa Clara, Cuba, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez

MOSCOW, Feb 26 - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation in Cuba was heating up and called for restraint after a deadly incident with a Florida-registered speedboat off the coast of the Caribbean island.

Cuban forces killed four exiles and wounded six others who sailed into Cuban waters aboard a speedboat on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol in what Russia condemned as an "aggressive provocation by the United States" at a time of heightened tensions with Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the most important thing was to resolve Cubans' socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

"The situation around Cuba, as we can see, is heating up. The main thing is the humanitarian component. All humanitarian issues concerning Cuban citizens must be resolved, and no one should create obstacles," Peskov told reporters.

"As for security around the island, it is, of course, very important that everyone remain restrained and refrain from any provocative actions". REUTERS