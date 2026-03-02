Kremlin says continuing talks with Ukraine is in Russia’s own interests

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Peace talks have appeared deadlocked in recent weeks over Russia’s insistence that Ukraine hand over the remaining part of its eastern Donbas region.

MOSCOW – The Kremlin said on March 2 that it was in Russia’s own interests to continue peace talks with Ukraine and that Moscow’s preference was still to reach a diplomatic settlement to end the fighting.

Peace talks have appeared deadlocked in recent weeks over Russia’s insistence that Ukraine hand over the remaining part of its eastern Donbas region which Moscow does not control, an idea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly rejected.

Bloomberg News reported on Feb 28 , citing people familiar with the matter, that Russian officials increasingly saw little reason to continue the US-led talks unless Kyiv signalled it was prepared to give up territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 2 that Russia remained committed to the talks however and that its approach was unchanged.

“We have our own interests that we must protect, and it is in our interests to continue these negotiations. We certainly remain open to these negotiations,” said Mr Peskov, saying “a political and diplomatic resolution” was Moscow’s preferred way of ending the fighting.

Asked whether US strikes on Iran would affect the peace process for Ukraine, Mr Peskov said that Russia continued to value US mediation efforts, but said Moscow only trusted itself “first and foremost” and would be guided by its own interests. REUTERS