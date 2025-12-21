Straitstimes.com header logo

Kremlin says chances of peace not improved by European and Ukrainian changes to US proposals

Russian foreign policy presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said the proposals "do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace".

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide said on Dec 21 that he was sure the chances of peace in Ukraine were not improved by changes to US proposals made by the Europeans and Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.

“This is not a forecast,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“I am sure that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make definitely do not improve the document and do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace.”

European and Ukrainian negotiators have been

discussing changes to a US set of proposals

for an agreement to end the nearly four-year-old war, though it is unclear exactly what changes have been made to the original US proposals.

US negotiators

met Russian officials in Florida

on Dec 20.

Mr Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev told reporters after meeting US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that the talks were constructive and would continue on Dec 21. REUTERS

