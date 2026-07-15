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Kremlin rejects Lithuanian allegations of planned Russian attacks as 'scare stories'

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MOSCOW, July 15 - The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected Lithuanian allegations that Moscow is planning attacks on the country's infrastructure, describing them as a pretext for militarisation against Russia.

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and security around energy and transport sites will be tightened as a precaution, President Gitanas Nauseda said in an interview on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "This is simply the latest batch of scare stories designed to continue brainwashing the population and preparing it for further militarisation.

"To achieve this, they need to cast another country - in this case, ours - as the enemy, and use that pretext to continue building up NATO military infrastructure in all its forms across the Baltic states." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.